Rijiju to take part in Muizzu’s oath-taking

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal, will represent India at the oath-taking ceremony of pro-Beijing Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu on Friday. PM Modi had attended the swearing-in event of incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in 2018. TNS

Cong prez removes Tharoor as AIPC chief

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday night removed Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor as chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC). He appointed Praveen Chakravarty in his place. TNS

NASA, ISRO gearing up to launch joint space mission

Bengaluru: The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) is set to be launched in the first quarter of 2024 after a few tests, particularly those related to vibration, NASA officials have said. PTI

Communist veteran N Sankaraiah dies at 101

Chennai: Freedom fighter, veteran of the Communist movement and senior CPM leader N Sankaraiah died here on Wednesday at the age of 101. Sankaraiah was a founding member of the CPM.

