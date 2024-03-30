Avalanche hits vehicles on Srinagar-Leh highway

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 29

A massive avalanche struck the Sonamarg area on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district on Friday.

According to the reports, a avalanche struck the Hung area, burying several vehicles under snow. The authorities promptly mobilised a coordinated response involving the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), residents and other agencies to initiate rescue operations in the area.

The avalanche directly impacted two vehicles having tourists on board. However, swift action from the rescue teams and locals led to the successful evacuation of all passengers. There were no reports casualties.

