Ensure facilities at polling stations, hold surpise checks: Leh DC to officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 26

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve chaired a meeting in view for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections to discuss the issues related to polls.

The eight point agenda of the meeting included distribution of electronic photo identity cards, polling stations and assured minimum facility, systematic voters’s education and electoral participation program (SVEEP) campaigns, electoral rolls status, identification of PWDs and 85+ electors for postal ballot facility, addition/deletion/correction after announcement of elections, vulnerability mapping and absentee/shifted/dead (ASD) list.

Sukhadeve instructed the SDMs and tehsildars of the Leh district to ensure the distribution of EPICs. He asked them to conduct random checking at the polling stations and at the villages to ensure that the voters have received the EPICs. Along with this, he instructed them to visit the villages to oversee the reasons for low electoral roll, check the facilities at polling stations and spread awareness about SVEEP.

Furthermore, he stated all the polling stations should have the facilities under AMF, mainly ramp, drinking water, toilet facility and electricity.

