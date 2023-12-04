Police top brass reviews security scenario in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 3

IGP, Kashmir zone, VK Birdi chaired review meetings regarding security scenario, anti-terrorist operations, recent trend of infiltration and other issues in Kupwara and Handwara. He was accompanied by DIG Vivek Gupta.

The meeting in Kupwara was attended by SSP Yogual Manhas among others and the one in Handwara saw the presence of SSP Dawood Ayoub. The participating officers provided comprehensive briefings, offering invaluable insights into the prevailing security scenario, the existing security grid and operational strategies employed to counter the challenges posed by the recent trends of infiltration. They presented an overview of the proactive steps initiated in their respective districts to address challenges and threats faced by inimical elements at the ground level, an official informed.

Among the focus areas, anti-terrorist grid with heightened intelligence efforts, war against drugs and other related issues were discussed. The Kashmir IGP directed the officers to work without any prejudice and take stern action against the law violators and make ensure that law enforcement agencies were well prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any security untoward incident. Discussions encompassed measures to counteract infiltration and ensure law and order in the district. The Kashmir IGP underscored the importance of a nuanced understanding of this evolving challenge. He emphasised the need for swift actions to counter the infiltration menace.

