Ex-SSP Harvinder Dalli joins BJP

Jalandhar, April 23

Retired SSP Harvinder S Dalli joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani at the local state office here on Tuesday. His son Amritpal S Dalli was already serving as the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha here. Others who attended his joining ceremony were ex-minister Manoranjan Kalia, ex-Mayor Rakesh Rathour and ex-CPS KD Bhandari.

A native of the Adampur Assembly segment, Dalli said he would help the party gain strength and would work to improve the prospects of party candidate Sushil Rinku in the coming LS elections.

