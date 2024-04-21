Ananya Panday teases exciting project

ANI

Ananya Panday remains highly engaged on social media and frequently updates her fans about her life. She recently shared a selfie while providing an update on her latest project. Ananya revealed that she’s currently involved in shooting something enjoyable and thrilling. The photo quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

On her Instagram stories, Ananya posted a picture of herself posing for the camera, accompanied by the caption, “Back to the Bay and shooting something really fun and exciting.” Recently the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared a glimpse of a lovely gift sent by her close friend Shraddha.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya posted a video showcasing a delicate gold necklace adorned with star charms. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Thank you @shraddhakapoor. I feel like a star.” The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress was quick to respond to her post with “You beauty!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has some exciting projects lined up. She’ll be starring in the TV series Call Me Bae with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. Ananya is also working on projects like Control, Battle Thy Seeds, Darbadar, Shankara, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair and Run For Young.

