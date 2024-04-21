Cannes Film Festival 2024 poster unveiled

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the official poster for its 77th edition. The poster features a scene from Rhapsody in August, a Japanese classic by the late Akira Kurosawa. The festival kicks off on May 14.
