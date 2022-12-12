Dia Mirza game for sustainability

Taking inspiration from her childhood, environmentalist and sustainability activist celeb Dia Mirza has designed imaginative games in collaboration with a sustainable toy brand.

On the actress’ birthday recently, Shumee launched an exciting line of games co-created by Mirza. Mirza shared her childhood story of how her father had made a wooden solar system which sparked her love for the planet and all living beings. She says, “My earliest memories are of my parents creating a stimulating, interactive energy around me. Today, as a mother, I try to do the same. I know thoughtful stimuli can make a huge difference to the mental, cognitive and emotional development of a child.”