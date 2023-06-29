1-quintal ‘unhygienic’ meat destroyed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

In a drive to stop illegal slaughtering, the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted inspection at two shops in Model town area on Wednesday and destroyed one quintal of unhygienic meat that was stored in the shops there.

The civic body team led by Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh conducted inspection at shops, including Rozy Chicken and Ravi A-one Chicken, and caught staff involved in illegal slaughtering.

Corporation officials found around 1 quintal of illegally slaughtered unhygienic meat in the shops and destroyed the same.