1-quintal ‘unhygienic’ meat destroyed

Ludhiana, June 28
In a drive to stop illegal slaughtering, the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted inspection at two shops in Model town area on Wednesday and destroyed one quintal of unhygienic meat that was stored in the shops there.
The civic body team led by Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh conducted inspection at shops, including Rozy Chicken and Ravi A-one Chicken, and caught staff involved in illegal slaughtering.
Corporation officials found around 1 quintal of illegally slaughtered unhygienic meat in the shops and destroyed the same.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28