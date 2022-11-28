Chief Justice honours city lawyer

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 27

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud honoured city-based lawyer Harpreet Sandhu during a function at the Supreme Court on the Constitution Day yesterday at New Delhi.

Sandhu was honoured for authoring a pictorial book titled ‘Spiritual Journey of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib.’

Sandhu was conferred with a ‘Certificate of Honour’ by the Chief Justice of India. The function was also attended by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Attorney General of India R Venkatramani, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and the Judges of Supreme Court.