Drug peddler flees from police net in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

A drug peddler yesterday fled from the police custody at the Jagraon police station.

The police registered a fresh case against the peddler, Ajay Singh, resident of Jagraon.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Angrej Singh said on Wednesday acting on a tip-off, Ajay Singh was caught with intoxicating tablets and a case was registered at the Jagraon police station.

Ajay was kept at the police station’s lock-up. He was taken out from the lock-up for going for medical examination. As he tried to handcuff Ajay, he pushed him away and fled, Angrej Singh said.

Angrej Singh said since the police station had no boundary wall, Ajay managed to escape easily. Policemen also tried to chase Ajay, but in vain.

The police said efforts are on to trace the accused.