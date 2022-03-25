Farmers' bodies should 'resolve differences' to get their demands fulfilled

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, March 24

The state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United), presided over by Malkit Singh Chandigarh, was organised at KK Kaushal Memorial Bhawan, Doraha, today.

Members expected that farmer unions must resolve their differences at the earliest so that demands should be met with strength and unity.

Prem Singh Bhangu, politburo member, MCPI (U), said differences cropped up among farmer organisations, including Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, due to their participation in the elections, would be resolved soon and the struggle for remaining peasants’ demands would be started. It was utmost essential for farmer unions to work in unison. It was the strength of the unions which had shaken the government. To demand rightful due for the farmer community and snatch their rights, the unions need to shun all differences at the earliest and begin chalking out further plans in unification.

Presenting a report on the national and international situation in the meeting, MCPI (U) national general secretary Kuldeep Singh described the war between Russia and Ukraine as extremely dangerous for humanity. The meeting described it as a catastrophe and called for an immediate ceasefire.

“The global economic crisis is deepening and prices of essential commodities are rising. The situation is going to deteriorate further if the war is allowed to continue.

State secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal described the landslide victory of the Aam Aadmi Party against traditional parties as a good sign of change for the better.

“The party needs to work in a focused manner to provide relief to the common man,” he said. He also said the Centre was centralising powers by restricting powers of the states and undermining the federal structure of the country. The meeting described it as a covert conspiracy by the Central Government to disrupt peace in the state.

They demanded full compensation for families of martyred farmers and fulfilment of demands of the farming community, besides control over inflation, unemployment and corruption. The members also decided to support the countrywide protest on March 28 and 29 to press upon the government to control the unbridled rise in prices of essential commodities.

#farmers #farmers protest