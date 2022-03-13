Partners in liquor firm clash, 2 hurt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

Two partners in a liquor firm clashed outside their liquor vend near bus stand in which one partner and his aide suffered injuries.

Bhupinder Singh Solan, one of the partners in the liquor firm, said, “Yesterday his partner in liquor firm took the entire sale of liquor vend, which was in lakhs of rupees, without informing me and he did not give a penny to me. Today when I told my partner that I would take today’s entire sale he turned furious and started arguing with me. He called his aides, who attacked me and my employees.”

Bhupinder said in the attack he suffered minor injuries while his employee suffered serious injuries on his hand and he is undergoing treatment at CMC Hospital.

“As the assailants were hurling bottles and stones at us, we saved our lives by locking ourselves inside the liquor vend. We then called the police and the assailants fled,” alleged Bhupinder. —