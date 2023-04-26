Centre declares 2-day national mourning

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The Centre today declared two-day national mourning following the demise of former CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “Shri Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab, passed away on 25th April, 2023. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be state mourning for two days on 26th and 27th April, 2023 throughout India.”

In the notification, the MHA said, “On the days of mourning the national flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings where national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days.”