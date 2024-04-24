College teacher thwarts robbery

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 23

A physical education teacher, working at a private college in Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district was hurt when three robbers attacked him outside a gym in Kamboj Mohalla here on Monday. Victim Naresh Kamboj showed bravery and resisted the robbers’ bid forcing them to flee from the spot.

According to the information, Naresh Kamboj left home at around 5 am to go to the bus stand to board a bus for Sangrur. Near Rana Gym on his way, three unknown men stopped him and tried to snatch his mobile phone. When he resisted, the miscreants attacked him with a sharp weapon to which he fought back. While resisting, he got injuries on his arm and hand. Meanwhile, the robbers attacked him with bricks lying nearby. Hearing Naresh shout, people gathered and the miscreants fled after snatching some money.

Naresh said that his purse was in the bag with him which also included fees slips of college students and cash amounting to Rs 15,000 which the robbers could not take away.

City-1 police station in-charge Navpreet Singh said that a police team was checking the footage from CCTV cameras near the spot and had also recorded the victim’s statement.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Sangrur