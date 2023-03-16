Four of Bambiha gang arrested by Chandigarh Police, weapons seized

Chandigarh, March 15
Four members of the Davinder Bambiha gang have been arrested by the Operations Cell of the Chandigarh Police. The police claimed that the suspects used to extort money from club and hotel owners at the behest of Gaurav Patiala, alias Lucky, and Prince, who are based in Canada.
Three .32 bore pistols, a revolver and 23 live cartridges were seized from the suspects.
A team led by Inspector Amanjot Singh arrested Mannu Batta (29) of Burail, Aman Kumar (alias Vicky, 29) of Barwala in Panchkula, Sanjeev (alias Sanju, 23) and Kamaldeep (alias Kimmi, 23) both residents of Maloya village.
The police said they had information that Mukul Rana of Maloya, who is presently residing in Kharar, and his friends, including Batta, were threatening businessmen and collecting extortion from them.
Acting on the information, the police nabbed Batta and seized a .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges from him on March 12. A car was also confiscated from him and a case under Sections 384, 386 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered and a day later, the other three were arrestedalong with weapons.
Plan to avenge Moosewala’s killing
- Aman, during his interrogation, revealed that Prince had asked him to look for a contact in Jammu and Kashmir, to collect some weapons, including an AK-47 rifle from Srinagar.
- According to the police, Aman claimed that Prince told him that weapons were to be procured to avenge Moosewala’s killing by assassinating Punjabi singers Babbu Mann and Mankirat Aulakh.
1 involved in Surjit Bouncer’s murder
- Kamaldeep’s interrogation revealed that a week before the killing of Surjit Bouncer in 2020, he had received a call from Prince, who had asked him to provide logistics to two persons — Neeraj Gupta and Deepak Mann, who killed Surjit.
- He revealed that Rana had helped the two in conducting a recce. After the crime, Mukul provided weapons to Kamaldeep and his partners Sanjeev and Aman
