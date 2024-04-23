Sikh shrine Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib yatra to start from May 25

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

The pilgrimage to Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib will commence from May 25.

To facilitate the pilgrimage, the Army is clearing snow clogged route for the shrine located at an altitude of around 15,000 feet in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

The 418 Independent Engineering Corps team consisting 30 members has been entrusted with the task to clear snow- clogged trek routes.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) tweeted, “As preparations for the pilgrimage to Sri Hemkund Sahib commence, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Colonel Sunil Yadav and his team for their relentless efforts in clearing the path through snow. Guided by Harsevak Singh, Pramod Kumar and the Gurdwara Trust, volunteers join hands with our brave soldiers, ensuring a safe journey for all pilgrims. Let’s salute their selfless service!”

NS Bindra, chairman, Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Trust, said portals of the shrine would open on May 25.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib #Sikhs #Uttarakhand