Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar attacks CM Bhagwant Mann over river waters issue

PTI

Ludhiana, October 30

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday attacked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, accusing him of not being serious about the state’s river waters.

Speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, Jakhar further alleged that Mann was diverting peoples' attention from the state’s real issues.

On the issue of SYL, Jakhar said it is the responsibility of the state government to take everyone along and protect the interests of the state, but the chief minister is running away from it.

Jakhar said if the SYL canal is built and more water is given to Haryana, Punjab's Malwa area, especially Abohar, will be adversely affected.

“If somebody is not worried about river waters it is the Chief minister Bhagwant Mann because he is not serious about it,” said Jakhar.

The BJP leader said Punjab does not have a single drop of water to spare with any other state.

Replying to a question on the November 1 debate, Jakhar said that he had been saying from day one that the AAP government believed in “deception and distraction.” It tries to divert attention and befool people, he alleged.

Jakhar said the Punjab Agricultural University, where the debate is to take place, and the Ludhiana city has been turned into a police cantonment.

CM Mann had dared opposition leaders for an open debate on issues concerning the state on November 1.

On October 26, Mann had said the main political parties of Punjab would have to answer for their “misdeeds” during the ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ debate in Ludhiana.

He had thrown the challenge in response to the opposition parties' criticism of his government over the SYL canal issue.

The opposition parties had attacked the AAP government following the Supreme Court directive on October 4, asking the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab that was allocated for the construction of a part of the SYL canal and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.

