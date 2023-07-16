 Punjab, Haryana ramp up infrastructure repair, relief work; toll rises to 62 : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab, Haryana ramp up infrastructure repair, relief work; toll rises to 62

Punjab, Haryana ramp up infrastructure repair, relief work; toll rises to 62

Over 26,000 people have so far been evacuated to safer places from waterlogged areas in flood-hit districts of Punjab and more than 5,917 in Haryana

Punjab, Haryana ramp up infrastructure repair, relief work; toll rises to 62

Army personnel rescue people from a flooded village near Ghaggar River in Patiala. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



PTI

Chandigarh, July 16

At least 62 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Punjab and Haryana during the recent spell of torrential downpour that battered parts of northern India, officials said on Sunday.

With floodwaters receding in many areas of the two states, authorities have started working on restoring power and water supplies and repairing damaged infrastructure in flood-hit areas, they said.

Relief work was still underway in several places, including Sangrur and Patiala districts of Punjab, and breaches in earthen embankments along the Ghaggar river are being repaired.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday said schools that were ordered to be closed till Sunday will reopen from July 17.

He also asked deputy commissioners to take decisions at their own levels in case any school is waterlogged or damaged.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by heavy downpour last week that has left normal life paralysed.

According to official data, 32 people have died in Punjab because of rain-related incidents and 30 in neighbouring Haryana.

Over 26,000 people have so far been evacuated to safer places from waterlogged areas in flood-hit districts of Punjab and more than 5,917 in Haryana.

The floods caused by the rain have affected 15 districts in Punjab and 13 in Haryana.

The health department has been asked to take steps to prevent the outbreak of any water and vector-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas, the officials said.

The water level at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar was 54,282 cusecs at 8 am which later rose to 81,430 cusecs at 2 pm and then dropped to 61,592 cusecs at 5 pm.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the AAP leadership for blaming his state over floods in parts of Delhi, saying the blame game is neither in the interest of humanity, the state nor the country.

AAP leaders have alleged that the BJP-led government in Haryana released excessive water from the barrage which flooded the Yamuna river, with water flowing onto the streets and roads of the national capital.

In Hoshiarpur, several villages in the Dasuya sub-division were inundated following heavy overnight rain, prompting authorities to shift some residents to safer places, the officials said on Sunday.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the administration has started work on resuming the supply of drinking water, restoring electricity, and repairing the damaged infrastructure.

“We have gone through a tough situation together and as things slowly return to normalcy, I want to thank each and every person for their patience and cooperation during this time,” Sawhney said to the people of Patiala.

In Sangrur, the Moonak and Khanauri areas were the worst affected with a swollen Ghaggar inundating vast tracts of land.

Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal said water has started receding gradually in the Ghaggar river and the district administration has continuously been trying to plug the breaches.

He also visited several locations in the Khanauri area and reviewed the strengthening works.

In Kapurthala, as the water level in the flood-affected areas in Sultanpur Lodhi started receding, the district administration said it is fully geared up to implement measures to prevent water-borne diseases.

Public announcements were also being made in flood-hit areas, asking people to boil water before drinking.

The authorities were also providing cattle feed and fodder in flood-hit areas.

In Punjab, a total of 148 relief camps are functioning where 3,731 people have been sheltered, the officials said.

A total of 1,414 villages in 15 districts have been affected by floods in the state, they said.

Meanwhile, Khattar said a report of assessment of the losses caused to life and property in the state is expected to come from affected districts in the next two days.

“But according to the information so far, 30 people have lost their lives, 133 houses have been completely damaged, 183 houses partially damaged and 110 animals have died..,” he said.

Khattar said farmers will be asked to register their losses on the ‘e-fasal Kshatipoorti’ portal and after that, a survey will be done.

In Haryana, 5,917 people have so far been evacuated to safe places with nearly 1,300 villages being ravaged by the floods.

Thirty-seven relief camps have been opened in the state where 2,852 people have taken shelter, according to Haryana government data updated till 5 pm on Sunday.

The government said 1.72 lakh hectares of agricultural area were destroyed in the floods.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Features

Kullu ravaged

2
Himachal

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

3
Features

Himalayas under threat

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

5
Nation

35 years after release, Army officer gets disability pension; AFT says ailment incurred in peace areas also attributable to military service

6
Trending

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lift-off caught from a plane window is simply spectacular

7
Punjab

Punjab govt cancels regularisation of 138 contractual employees

8
Punjab

Rain fury: At least 55 people killed in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

10
Nation

Centre notifies transfer of 3 High Court judges

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Punjab, Haryana ramp up infrastructure repair, relief work, toll rises to 62

Punjab, Haryana ramp up infrastructure repair, relief work; toll rises to 62

Over 26,000 people have so far been evacuated to safer place...

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...

26 Opposition parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

26 Opposition parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

Congress clarified that it will oppose the ordinance on Delh...

Nearly 150-year-old Hindu Temple demolished in Karachi

Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers, another razed to ground in Pakistan

Dacoits attack temple in Southern Sindh; Mari Mata Temple in...

Will not support Centre's Delhi services ordinance in Parliament: Congress

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: Venugopal

'A positive development', says AAP


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Delhi government to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

Delhi government to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Delhi schools in areas bordering Yamuna to remain closed till July 18

CM Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 years: Sources

Sleeping under tarpaulin, uncertainty over food and defecating in open—how flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

9-year-old gets diarrhoea after drinking water from govt tanker, dies

Patiala boy dies after reporting diarrhoea, family complains he drank water provided by MC

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony