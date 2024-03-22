Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati Enclave, Pinjore

Class III students Shaurya Narwal and Veer Narwal of the school won medals in the Haryana State Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held at Ganaur, Sonipat. Shaurya Narwal clinched an impressive total of four gold medals in Changquan, Jianshu, Quanshu, and in the group event category, while Veer Narwal secured three gold medals in Gunshu, Daoshu, group event along with a silver medal in the Changquan event. Their outstanding achievement has earned them the opportunity to represent Haryana state at the upcoming 23rd Sub-Junior National Championship slated to be held at Jammu University, Jammu. This commendable feat underscores their potential and dedication to the sport, reflecting positively on the ethos of Amravati Vidyalaya.
