Shooter competes in trials despite not meeting criteria

PTI

New Delhi, April 23

The national shooting federation (NRAI), which is fighting a court battle to uphold its selection criteria in the ongoing trials for the Paris Olympics, seems to have bent the rules for one marksman recently, allowing him to participate despite lower-than-requisite scores.

Trap marksman Karan missed the NRAI criteria for shotgun selection trials by two points but was allowed to compete, while several others who shot identical scores during last year’s National Championships were not considered.

A letter issued by the NRAI in November announcing the trials states that shooters with a score of 110 in senior men’s trap at the 66th National Championship were eligible. Karan, an Army marksman, shot 108 but his was the only recommendation accepted by the NRAI, while the same exception was not made for a dozen more shooters. The shooter competed in a series of four selection trials and is currently ranked 15th, thus failing to make the national squad.

NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia said that since Karan is a “budding” shooter and his “recommendation” had come from the Army, an exception was made for him.

“We did give an exception as he is a budding shooter. There was a difference of just two points and he has been shooting good scores. That’s why we introduced him in the trials,” said Bhatia.

“We cannot simply go by the rule book. There was a recommendation from the Army to allow him because he had shot very well at the National Games,” he added.

Karan finished sixth at the National Games.

The NRAI, ironically, is locked in a legal battle with some Olympics aspirants in the Delhi High Court, where it is insisting that no more than the top five shooters in rifle and pistol would be allowed in the ongoing trials.

The process has come under criticism from no less than former national coach and legendary pistol shooter Jaspal Rana, who has said that the federation is not following international norms. — PTI

Ashi, Swapnil shine in 3P trials

New Delhi: Ashi Choksey and Swapnil Kusale outgunned their rivals in their respective women’s and men’s 50m rifle 3 positions events to take the qualification honours in the Olympics selection trials for rifle and pistol. Ashi shot 590 to leave behind world record holder Sift Kaur Samra (583). Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil came third with 581 points while Paris quota holder Shriyanka Sadangi was fourth with 575. Swapnil ended with 592, while seasoned small bore specialist Chain Singh of the Army came second with 591. Akhil Sheoran, despite a perfect 200 in prone, finished third with 589. Niraj Kumar and Aishwary Tomar finished with scores of 579 and 576, respectively. PTI

Trap shooters bow out

Doha: India’s trap shooters bowed out of the Olympics qualifying championship. In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman accumulated 119 points to finish 23rd, while Vivaan Kapoor (116 points) was 56th and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (114) was 82nd. In women’s trap, Manisha Keer was the best-placed Indian at 37th with 111 points, while Neeru (107) was 55th and Shreyasi Singh (106) was 56th.