Rajinikanth attends India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final

PTI

Mumbai, November 15

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday attended the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup being played between India and New Zealand here.

The ‘Jailer’ star and his wife, producer Latha were spotted exiting the airport here on Tuesday night.

The highly anticipated semi-final is underway at the Wankhede Stadium.

Former English footballer David Beckham, who is on a three-day visit to India, also attended the match alongside Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and a plethora of celebrities, including wife of Indian batter Virat Kohli, actor Anushka Sharma.

In September, Rajinikanth, Tendulkar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan were the public figures who received the Golden Ticket from the BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India). The ticket allows its holders, access to all 48 matches of the World Cup.

The 2011 champions India are on an unbeaten run, having won nine matches on the trot while two-time finalists New Zealand were the last team to qualify by finishing at the fourth place in the league stages.

