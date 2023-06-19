Bangladesh hangman who executed 26 walks out of prison

PTI

Dhaka, June 18

A hangman in Bangladesh, who earned the moniker “Jallad” for executing 26 convicts and war criminals, including the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, walked out of a prison here on Sunday after serving more than three decades.

Shahjahan Bhuiyan, 74, was greeted by a posse of journalists as he exited the premises of Dhaka Central Jail. “I feel great,” he said. In 1991, Bhuiyan was sentenced to 42 years in prison on account of murder and charges of robbery. In 2001, he was entrusted the role of a hangman. Soon, he earned the nickname “Jallad” meaning executioner.

Bangladesh government commuted his sentence by two months for every execution he carried out, totalling four years and four months. Due to his good conduct in prison, he had around 10 years waived off his sentence.