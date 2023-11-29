A learning experience

In a world where streaming platforms have become our go-to escape, the treasure trove of docu-series awaiting discovery is nothing short of mesmerising. Here’s a list of five exceptional docu-series on OTT platforms that entertain, educate, and leave you yearning for more.

Indian Predator

Veerappan (ZEE5)

Veerappan is the story of one of India’s most notorious forest bandits. With a blend of real-life footage and firsthand accounts, the series provides an intimate look into Koose Munisamy Veerappan’s criminal legacy. Veerappan, the infamous figure who haunted the dense forests of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and parts of Kerala for nearly three decades, met his end in a dramatic encounter with the Special Task Force (STF). The series is available in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

House of Secrets:

The Burari Deaths (Netflix)

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths distinguishes itself by delving beyond sensationalism and exploring the profound questions that underlie the tragic event. The narrative revolves around the shocking discovery of eleven family members found hanging in their north Delhi home, raising suspicions of an occult ritual gone awry. Unlike many true crime documentaries that often succumb to an exploitative tone, this series takes a thoughtful approach, examining the sociological and psychological dimensions of a case that gripped the nation in 2018.

The Kashmir Files Unreported (ZEE5)

The Kashmir Files: Unreported is a compelling exploration of the untold stories surrounding the alleged genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Vividly portrayed by Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi, the series delivers powerful performances that effectively capture the gravity of historical events. Agnihotri and Joshi bring to life the harrowing experiences of the victims.

Indian Predator:

Murder in a Courtroom (Netflix)

Murder in a Courtroom presents a gripping and empowering tale inspired by a real-life incident that unfolded in 2004 in Nagpur. Directed by Marathi filmmaker Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni, the docu-series sheds light on the resilient women of Kasturba Nagar, a Dalit basti in Nagpur, who took matters into their own hands to seek justice. The series focuses on the compelling story of the women confronting and ultimately killing the notorious criminal Akku Yadav in a courtroom, where he had faced numerous charges, including serial rape and murder.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

(Amazon Prime video)

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind on Amazon Prime Video offers a riveting bird’s eye view of the rags-to-riches journey of Punjabi music’s Brown Munde, global sensation AP Dhillon. The documentary, directed by Jay Ahmed, provides an intimate look at Dhillon’s meteoric rise to fame and the small, close-knit team behind his success. The series features unseen personal footage and behind-the-scenes access, taking viewers from Dhillon’s humble beginnings in a Punjab village to his groundbreaking plans for the music industry. If you love listening to AP Dhillon’s music, it’s time for you to know his story too!